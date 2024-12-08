Kirk Cousins called U.S. Bank Stadium home from 2018 to 2023 as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, and for the first time since his move to the Atlanta Falcons, he is facing his former team. Cousins had a winning record and three playoff appearances with the Vikings, but fans have officially moved on.

As Cousins took the field in Minnesota, the crowd erupted in "boos," not holding back its feelings about its old quarterback. It seemed very loud in the stadium, which led to Cousins holding the side of his helmet to hear the play call coming in.

Take a listen to how the U.S. Bank crowd welcomed Cousins:

Here's another angle of Cousins walking onto the field:

Many fans were holding up signs for Cousins, and they certainly were not all positive. One said, "Hey Kirk! Do you like that SKOL?" and another said, "Kirk U Suck!" In six years with the Vikings, Cousins went 50-37-1 with 23,265 passing yards, 171 passing touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans welcome back Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images Jeffrey Becker

Cousins has 3,052 passing yards with 17 touchdowns to 13 touchdowns as the Falcons stand at 6-6, currently leading in a close race in the NFC South. The Vikings are also in a close race in the historically good NFC North, as they sit in second place at 10-2.

At halftime, the Vikings lead the Falcons, 14-10. Cousins had a perfect start to the game by leading an 11-play, 70-yard touchdown on the opening possession, but Minnesota has since contained its former quarterback (aside from Darnell Mooney, who has three receptions for 101 yards). Cousins is 12-for-19 passing for 183 yards and an interception, which you can see below.