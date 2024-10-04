Baker Mayfield is 4-of-5 for 55 yards to start the game. Mike Evans has 2 catches for 24 yards. Bucs inside the Falcons' 10.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'
First place is on the line in the NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a "Thursday Night Football" NFC South showdown. With what is shaping up to be a close divisional race, this game could have big playoff implications down the road. For now, the winner will take the top spot in the division.
The Falcons are coming off a close divisional victory over the New Orleans Saints, while the Bucs are coming off a dominant win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield is earning his new contract, boasting the sixth-most passing yards in the league (984) and the second-most passing touchdowns (eight) through the first month, with just two interceptions so far this season for the former No. 1 pick.
Tampa Bay has a strong pass rush, recording six sacks last week, as well as a solid pass defense, though will still be without safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who's out again with a foot injury
The Falcons also have a strong defense, led by veterans cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr and linebacker Matthew Judon. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins, playing his first few games in his return from an Achilles injury, hasn't had as much success as Mayfield this season, ranking 24th in quarterback rating (43.0).
Tampa Bay is 31-30 all time against Atlanta, which has a chance to tie things up.
How to watch
Date: Thursday, Oct. 3 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
Streaming: Prime Video
Odds: Buccaneers +2.5, O/U 44.5
Prediction
I have the Buccaneers taking this one in what will be another big game for Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin. Pick: Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 21
Kameron Johnson was the player injured on the White run. He'll get up under his own power.
Kirk Cousins to Drake London for the easy TD. London was wide open on the slant and did the rest. Falcons went right down the field. Took them 7 plays for 70 yards.
London's 3rd TD this seaosn. Career-high for a season is 4. 7-0 ATL.
32-yard catch for Kyle Pitts! Atlanta does know he exists!
And we're underway at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kirk Cousins and the Falcons get the ball first.
What makes the sacks situation worse is the Falcons traded for a proven pass rusher in Matthew Judon.
Judon has had 3 or fewer pressures in each of his 4 games this season. He had 15.5 sacks in 2022, but has had 5.5 sacks combined in last 2 seasons.
The Falcons have 4.0 sacks this season (32nd in NFL). 4 players have more sacks than the Falcons this season.
No matter the DC, the Falcons getting sacks on the opposing QB is a problem. Fewest sacks in the NFL since 2017.
The Falcons are rockin' their throwback helmets and jerseys tonight. The red helmets from 1966 are amongst the sharpest in the league.
Players w/ 25+ REC & 300+ REC Yds - This Season
Chris Godwin
Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
Mike Evans has 11 receiving TD against the Falcons (t-most against any opponent in career). He has 97 career TD, 3 away from 100. Had 1 catch for 8 yards against the Falcons last meeting.
Baker Mayfield has had an NFL-high 5 games with 300 pass yards and 2 Pass TD since Week 15 of last season (including playoffs). Mayfield is coming off a 300-yard, 3+ pass TD performance ina blowout win over the Eagles Sunday.
Tampa Bay is averaging 96.0 rush yards per game this season - Bucs have not averaged 100 rush yards per game in a season since 2016. Rachaad White and Bucky Irving may buck the trend. Irving is arguably the top rookie RB this class.
Good evening everyone! Got a fun matchup between the Falcons and Buccaneers tonight. Let's get started with the inactives.
Buccaneers
- P Jake Camarda
- WR Trey Palmer
- WR Jalen McMillan
- S Antoine Winfield Jr.
- OT Luke Goedeke
- TE Devin Culp
- DL Calijah Kancey
Falcons
- RB Jase McClellan
- ILB Troy Andersen
- DL Brandon Dorlus
- OL Jovaughn Gwyn
- OL Elijah Wilkinson
- OT Brandon Parker
- DL Kentavius Street
