Falcons vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a "Thursday Night Football" NFC South showdown. With what is shaping up to be a close divisional race, this game could have big playoff implications down the road. For now, the winner will take the top spot in the division.

The Falcons are coming off a close divisional victory over the New Orleans Saints, while the Bucs are coming off a dominant win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield is earning his new contract, boasting the sixth-most passing yards in the league (984) and the second-most passing touchdowns (eight) through the first month, with just two interceptions so far this season for the former No. 1 pick.

Tampa Bay has a strong pass rush, recording six sacks last week, as well as a solid pass defense, though will still be without safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who's out again with a foot injury

The Falcons also have a strong defense, led by veterans cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr and linebacker Matthew Judon. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins, playing his first few games in his return from an Achilles injury, hasn't had as much success as Mayfield this season, ranking 24th in quarterback rating (43.0).

Tampa Bay is 31-30 all time against Atlanta, which has a chance to tie things up.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 3 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Streaming: Prime Video

Odds: Buccaneers +2.5, O/U 44.5

Prediction

I have the Buccaneers taking this one in what will be another big game for Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin. Pick: Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 21