Former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie is making a return to one of his old teams, but this time in a coaching position. The 40-year-old announced on social media that he will be a Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellow for the New York Jets training camp.

He wrote, "I'm grateful for the opportunity I have to do the Bill Walsh internship with [the Jets] for fall camp. Ready [to] learn as much as I can during this time. Thank you Coach Saleh and your staff for this opportunity!!!"

He will work under coach Robert Saleh and since he is on the defensive side, he will likely work with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Cromartie is not new to the coaching internship world. He was a coaching intern under coach Todd Bowles in 2018. He also has some college coaching experience, as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M, when he worked with Jimbo Fischer's defense from 2021 to 2022.

Cromartie suited up for the Jets from 2010 to 2013 and had a second stint with them in 2013. In his five seasons with New York he played in 78 games, with 189 combined tackles, 63 defended passes, 13 interceptions and one touchdown.

He played for the Chargers, then in San Diego, the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts as well. He was First Team All-Pro in 2007 and is four-time Pro Bowler.

In his career, which spanned from 2006 to 2016, he has 416 tackles, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 116 pass deflections, 31 interceptions and six total touchdowns.