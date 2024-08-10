The Minnesota Vikings may be looking to add a veteran defensive back to the mix. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore will visit with the Vikings on Monday.

Gilmore, who turns 34 in September, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys but has gone unsigned so far this offseason. He previously played five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, four with the New England Patriots, and one each with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019, when he led the NFL with six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 20 passes defended.

During his time in New England, Gilmore overlapped with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was the Patriots' linebackers coach and then de facto defensive coordinator during that time. The pair also won a Super Bowl together in Flores' final season with the team. With the Vikings looking to add help in the defensive backfield, it makes sense that they might turn to a familiar face.

Minnesota already made one move in the secondary this week, sending former 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. to Dallas in exchange for Nahshon Wright, who was Dallas' third-round pick back in 2021.