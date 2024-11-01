The New York Jets got back into the win column on Halloween night against the Houston Texans, and what ended up being the game-winning score will be featured on football highlight reels for years to come. Early in the fourth quarter, Garrett Wilson made a one-handed touchdown catch that you'll have to see to believe.

It appeared initially that Wilson got just one foot inbounds, but further review revealed his shin hit inbounds before Wilson fell out of the back of the end zone. Check out the play, here:

Naturally, social media was lit ablaze by this catch, and Wilson's teammates had plenty to say about it after the game as well. Check out some of these reactions:

In all, Wilson caught nine passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-13 victory. It was his third career game with two receiving touchdowns, and both scores came via one-handed catches! The former No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State has caught 40 passes for 472 yards and four touchdowns over the last five games. Those 40 catches are tied for the most receptions made by a Jet in a five-game span since 1970.