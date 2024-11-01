The New York Jets got back into the win column on Halloween night against the Houston Texans, and what ended up being the game-winning score will be featured on football highlight reels for years to come. Early in the fourth quarter, Garrett Wilson made a one-handed touchdown catch that you'll have to see to believe.
It appeared initially that Wilson got just one foot inbounds, but further review revealed his shin hit inbounds before Wilson fell out of the back of the end zone. Check out the play, here:
(after review) HOLY ONE-HAND GARRETT FREAKING WILSON TOUCHDOOOOOWN❕❕❕#HOUvsNYJ on @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/htLVwK7TA6— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2024
Naturally, social media was lit ablaze by this catch, and Wilson's teammates had plenty to say about it after the game as well. Check out some of these reactions:
Davante Adams shares what he told Garrett Wilson after his catch:— Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 1, 2024
"He might get kicked from Adidas after that one. That one looked like he's headed over to Jumpman with me" 😂 pic.twitter.com/4e1atr4Xgg
Aaron Rodgers on Garrett Wilson’s incredible TD catch. pic.twitter.com/hYqUdMul4L— Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) November 1, 2024
"I saw Garrett catch it and I knew it was in. And then I turned at the Texans sideline and was just smiling and laughing at them."— Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 1, 2024
Breece Hall talks about his vantage point for Garrett Wilson's catch: pic.twitter.com/zZ9XVOcASp
Tyler Conklin says he has not seen a better catch in a game he was playing in than Garrett Wilson's tonight: pic.twitter.com/x9xxsLaIRi— Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 1, 2024
Dude. https://t.co/XDYzlFP6cn pic.twitter.com/4kbSfGDPJq— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2024
"When I was in little league, I used to have some catches for real."— Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 1, 2024
Garrett Wilson talks about where tonight's catch ranks among his best: pic.twitter.com/NkS2qWLpRu
In all, Wilson caught nine passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the 21-13 victory. It was his third career game with two receiving touchdowns, and both scores came via one-handed catches! The former No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State has caught 40 passes for 472 yards and four touchdowns over the last five games. Those 40 catches are tied for the most receptions made by a Jet in a five-game span since 1970.