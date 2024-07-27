The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is set to look quite different in 2024. The club hired a new offensive coordinator, brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to battle for the starting quarterback job, and moved on from wideout Diontae Johnson. However, one of the constants that is carrying over is receiver George Pickens, who will be tasked with being the go-to option in the passing game. The third-year pro possesses the talent to be a top wideout, and the Steelers are seemingly coaching him hard to get him there.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that during a training camp practice on Thursday Pickens and new receivers coach Zach Azzanni got into a "heated exchange" late during the session. Azzanni didn't like the way Pickens had executed his assignment and the receiver "didn't take kindly" to his words. Pickens was visibly upset as some other receivers approached him after the exchange.

Pickens was a second-round pick of the Steelers in 2022 out of Georgia. In his first two years in the league, he's already flashed the potential of being a top-tier receiver and was unquestionably Pittsburgh's top option in 2023, catching 63 balls for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns. Even after topping 1,000 yards, there's room for Pickens to grow as Azzanni himself noted last month.

"It's right there for him," Azzanni said of Pickens in June, via the official team website. "He's just got to got to pick it up and take the cheese, do the things we asked him to do and he can do anything he wants. He's that talented. I think you guys all know that Ray Charles can see that. You don't need to be a coach. So we know that's out there for him if he wants it. Now, he's just got to keep stacking the days and that's my job, too."

Of course, there are always going to be heated moments that flare up during training camp, but this exchange between Pickens and Azzanni is an early indication that this new offensive coaching staff is going to coach him hard in order to help him reach his highest potential.