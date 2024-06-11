New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is recovering from a torn ACL suffered on Nov. 5, and here in the second week of June, he's still not ready to participate fully in camp. On Tuesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters they will hold Jones out of team drills as he continues to work through the rehab process, but made it clear he's "right where he needs to be," via SNY.

Jones told reporters this week he expects to be "ready to go" for the first day of training camp, which takes place next month. Jones also told reporters last month he has no doubt he will be ready for the season opener, which takes place against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 67.5 YDs 909 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 5.68 View Profile

It makes sense why the Giants would rather be safe than sorry with their starting quarterback, especially with him entering a pretty pivotal year. The former No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $160 million deal last offseason after going 9-6-1 as the starter, and winning a playoff game. In 2023, Jones went 1-5 as the starter, threw two touchdowns compared to six interceptions, was sacked 30 times and suffered a neck injury plus the torn ACL.

The Giants decided to use their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on wide receiver Malik Nabers instead of taking Jones' replacement. New York faced $69 million in dead money if Jones was cut this offseason, and will face a $22 million dead money cap charge if he's cut next offseason.