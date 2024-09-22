Just a week after the New York Giants cost themselves a potential win by ignoring the kicker position, they quickly found themselves down 7-0 to the Cleveland Browns with another special teams blunder.

On the opening kickoff of Week 3, Giants running back Eric Gray fumbled away the ball, and it was recovered by Browns defensive back Grant Delpit. Cleveland was gifted great field position, as Deshaun Watson and Co. took over at the Giants' 24-yard line.

On the first play from scrimmage, Watson hit Amari Cooper down the left side of the field for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Browns a 7-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game!

Things have not gone well for the Giants ever since Brian Daboll won Coach of the Year in his first season as lead man. New York is a combined 6-13 since 2023, and on Sunday, the Giants are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2021.