It was assumed that John Harbaugh would bring offensive coordinator Todd Monken with him from the Baltimore Ravens, but when the Cleveland Browns had other plans, the New York Giants pivoted. The Giants will instead hire Matt Nagy to be their offensive coordinator, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan were viewed as the favorites to land this job with the Giants. Ultimately, Harbaugh went with a veteran offensive mind.

Nagy spent the last four seasons working with the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent one year as Patrick Mahomes' quarterbacks coach before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2023. While Andy Reid called the plays in Kansas City, Nagy was his top offensive lieutenant. He was allowed to walk this offseason to chase a head-coaching opportunity, and the Chiefs brought in Eric Bieniemy to replace him. It was Nagy's second stint in Kansas City, as he spent 2013-17 with the Chiefs before landing a head-coaching gig with the Chicago Bears in 2018.

Nagy won NFL Coach of the Year in his very first season with Chicago, as the Bears won the NFC North for the first time in eight years with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and a Vic Fangio defense, finishing with a 12-4 record. However, things got worse from there, as the Bears finished 8-8 in each of the next two seasons, and then 6-11 in 2021 before Nagy was fired. Nagy went 0-2 in the playoffs, and his offense never finished in the top half of the league.

While Nagy brings experience to Harbaugh's staff, he's not exactly a veteran play-caller. He took over play-calling from Reid at the end of the 2017 season to help out quarterback Alex Smith, and also called plays for the majority of his four seasons in Chicago. Now, Nagy has the opportunity to again be the "head coach" of the offensive side of the ball.

In New York, Harbaugh charges Nagy with grooming second-year quarterbackJaxson Dart, and utilizing talented weapons such as Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. It marks a fantastic landing spot for Nagy after he missed out on a head-coaching job.