Ever since the midseason dismissal of Dennis Allen led to Darren Rizzi's promotion to interim coach of the New Orleans Saints, the Hillsdale, New Jersey, native has been able to get the best out of a Saints squad that still has a lot on the line. Thanks to two wins in his first two games as their coach, the Saints -- despite a setback loss to the Los Angeles Rams a week ago -- are 4-8 and still in position to challenge for the NFC South title. The next step towards doing just that marks a homecoming for Rizzi, where the Saints will take on a New York Giants team seemingly in a race to the bottom of the NFL standings.

With a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Giants fell to 2-10 and are in danger of not only finishing with the worst record in the NFL, but also of fielding one of the worst teams in the 100-year history of their franchise. As former Giants stars play at a high level elsewhere, New York has lost seven in a row and is sending out its third different quarterback this season in Drew Lock while injuries mount and morale plummets.

To add to the misery in the Meadowlands, the Giants have now lost All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for the year with an elbow injury, which could mark a potentially fatal blow to what is already the worst run defense in the NFL. Now, the pride of the remaining Giants is on the line as they try to finally get a home win and inject some life into MetLife Stadium for the first time in 2024.

Giants vs. Saints spread, odds

New Orleans is a 5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 40.5 points.

Giants vs. Saints recent series history

New Orleans has won three out of their last five games against New York, with two of those meetings being particularly memorable. The Saints won a 101-point shootout in 2015, and in 2021 the Giants would mount a fourth-quarter comeback to win 27-21 in overtime.