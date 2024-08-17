The New York Giants hope they have found a star in wide receiver Malik Nabers, who they selected with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU this offseason.

After dealing with an ankle injury, Nabers suited up for the Week 2 preseason game against Houston this Saturday with Daniel Jones under center -- our first chance to see what Giants fans hope is a budding dynamic duo.

It didn't take long for the rookie to showcase his skills, as he hauled in his first catch with the Giants -- a leaping 14-yard grab.

The two connected again late in the first half, this time for a bigger gain down the sideline:

In 2023, the unanimous All-American caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. LSU has a claim to "WRU," and Nabers is one of the best to ever come through Baton Rouge, as he recorded the most receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) in program history.

This week at training camp, Nabers spoke with CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The wideout hopes to put an ankle injury behind him, and said he feels great running around and being back with the team.

The key to unlocking Nabers will have to be quarterback Daniel Jones. After a career year in which he went 9-6-1 in 2022, the Giants gave the Duke product a four-year, $160 million extension. In 2023, Jones regressed behind a bad offensive line, going 1-5 as the starter while suffering two serious injuries -- including the torn ACL which prematurely ended his season.

Jones has been working hard in recovery, but also in creating chemistry with Nabers. The rookie pass-catcher says he can see Jones is trusting him more and more on the practice field.

"We've been getting on page with a lot of different routes, and as we keep on going in practice, you know, he's trusting me more and more," Nabers said.

Nabers says that Jones has watched film with him after practice, and talked him through some routes. Jones would also ask Nabers questions about how he can make life easier for him on throws as well.

"Because just as much as he wanna get me the ball, I wanna get the ball too," Nabers said.