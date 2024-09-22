The New York Giants are doing all they can this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns to avoid an 0-3 start, and first-round pick Malik Nabers appears to be someone who can help the Giants get back into the win column.

The first-year star receiver caught 10 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Washington Commanders last week, and is having another big performance in Week 3. Nabers sparked two touchdown drives in a row late in the second quarter to get the Giants a 14-point lead at halftime.

On a second-and-8, Nabers turned what could have been a Daniel Jones interception into a 28-yard gain.

Just four plays later, Nabers finished off the 14-play, 93-yard drive with a 3-yard, spinning touchdown reception -- where he showed off his impressive body control by getting both feet inbounds.

After the Browns fumbled away their next possession, the Giants were set up with great field position at the Cleveland 30-yard line. While New York had just 32 seconds to work with, Nabers picked up 12 yards on the first play of the possession, and then finished off the drive with another touchdown catch -- this time a 5-yard grab.

Nabers has clearly decided to take things into his own hands here in Week 3. By halftime, he had six receptions for 66 yards and the two touchdowns.