Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has not had a smooth transition to life in the NFL. That was highlighted for all to see in the 19-10 road loss at the Houston Texans on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 2.

Williams completed 23 of his 37 passes for 174 yards and two interceptions, an effort that led to his 2024 yards per pass attempt average of 4.0 ranking dead last in the NFL, even behind 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young's (4.4). Williams' nine sacks taken, seven of which came against the Texans in Week 2, are tied for the most in the NFL with Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew.

That's why 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback C.J. Stroud pulled a dejected Williams aside postgame to offer him words of encouragement, via NFL Films. Stroud's message was that once Williams cleans up his mistakes, he has the ability to be great.

"Good job out there, bro," Stroud said before pulling Williams closer. "Hey, stop taking those hits. Learn from those mistakes and everything you got bro is already in you bro. You going to be a hell of a player in this league."

Williams is now 1-1 to start his NFL career while Stroud started out 0-2 after being selected second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is why the Pro Bowler can relate to Williams' current struggles. Stroud was sacked 11 times in his first two NFL starts before life in the pros clicked for him. His next three starts featured five touchdown passes and no sacks.

Perhaps Williams can have a similar awakening in his next four games before the Bears' bye in Week 7. Chicago will travel to the Colts in Week 3, host the Rams in Week 4, welcome the Panthers in Week 5 and head to London to face the Jaguars in Week 6.