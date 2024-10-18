Davante Adams missed his last three games with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury. The star wide receiver is officially off the New York Jets' injury report, however, and therefore set for a full workload in Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, days after arriving via trade.

Adams indicated as much earlier this week, when he took the practice field for the first time as a member of the Jets, who acquired him in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was even more optimistic, telling reporters Friday he anticipates a major, immediate impact from Adams.

"He's looked fantastic," Ulbrich said. "He's 31 or 32, whatever his age is, but you would never know. He looks just as explosive and fast. I'm so excited to get him integrated into this offense."

Davante Adams NYJ • WR • #17 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 209 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Adams figures to slot in as the Jets' No. 1 wide receiver, despite his limited work with the team. The former Green Bay Packers star has an extensive history with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, remember -- eight years of shared playing experience, to be exact. Fellow starter Garrett Wilson could also benefit from Adams' presence, considering the attention the former has tended to draw as a perennial Pro Bowler.

One wideout who's unlikely to factor into the Jets' passing game against the Steelers: veteran Mike Williams, who's reportedly available via trade after a shaky start to the 2024 season, including a Week 6 dud that prompted Rodgers to suggest after the fact that Williams had run the wrong route on a game-sealing interception.