The New York Jets have a splashy new wide receiver, reuniting Aaron Rodgers with his old Green Bay Packers partner Davante Adams on Tuesday. The team isn't done shuffling the receiving corps, however, with NBC Sports reporting the Jets will also attempt to trade embattled veteran Mike Williams.

Williams, who signed a one-year deal with New York this offseason, has struggled to make an impact opposite Garrett Wilson, logging just 10 catches through six weeks. He exited Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills with a head injury, but only after failing to secure three targets from Rodgers, who indicated afterward that Williams ran the wrong route on a game-sealing interception.

A two-time 1,000-yard receiver with the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams also missed most of the offseason while recovering from an ACL tear that prematurely ended his 2023 season. ESPN reported during Monday's game that Rodgers felt as if Williams had yet to fully grasp New York's offense coming off the injury.

He may not have additional chances to do so, with Adams coming to town as the presumptive new No. 1. Fellow former Packers wideout Allen Lazard has also been heavily involved in the Rodgers passing game.

Here are some potential suitors for Williams:

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have much bigger issues than wideout, fresh off a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions. Dak Prescott might not scoff at an added downfield target, however, considering Brandin Cooks is banged up and he's been forcing downfield shots without a steady ground game or defensive support.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers just released Williams back in March, but that's because he was on a bloated contract. Now on a modest one-year deal, he could make for affordable insurance behind young wideouts Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. He's already got built-in chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been sniffing around big-name wideouts, missing out on both Davante Adams and Brandon Aiyuk. What if they settle for a lower-tier consolation prize? Williams' contested-catch ability could be a solid match for Russell Wilson, provided the veteran gets his chance to unseat Justin Fields.