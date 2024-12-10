When will Sam Darnold turn back into Sam Darnold?

Just admit it, you've asked yourself that question this season as the Minnesota Vikings, led by the resurgence of Darnold, have surged to an 11-2 record to establish themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Yes, the uber-aggressive defense, led by madman-coordinator Brian Flores, has done some amazing things on that side of the ball to get the Vikings to this point, but Darnold's play running the offense is every bit the reason why they sit one game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

Like you, I didn't see it coming.

Like you, I was wrong.

Where in Darnold's past did anybody see this coming? Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who is rapidly becoming one of the best offensive minds in the league, has made Darnold an MVP candidate. Darnold threw five touchdown passes Sunday as the Vikings beat the Atlanta Falcons and former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in a blowout that showed the better of those two quarterbacks wears purple.

The Vikings are fourth in my Power Rankings this week, but Darnold's up to No. 1 in things I didn't see coming this season.

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 68.4 YDs 3299 TD 28 INT 10 YD/Att 8.55 View Profile

Darnold is sixth in the league in passing yards with 3,299 and has 28 touchdown passes to place him tied for third in the league with Baker Mayfield, five away from leader Joe Burrow, one behind Lamar Jackson and five ahead of MVP favorite Josh Allen. Darnold came into the year with 27 touchdown passes in his previous four seasons combined.

The Vikings probably won't admit this, but they went into the season thinking Darnold would be little more than a stop-gap starter until rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was ready. McCarthy was lost for the year in training camp, and Darnold has taken advantage of the opportunity.

The Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million contract, which means he will be a free agent after the season. The way things are playing out now, the Vikings would likely have to pay him a deal that would average $30-$35 million a season. But if he keeps playing the way he did Sunday, it makes that decision a tough one with McCarthy clearly the quarterback of the future.

The tough part of the decision is an obvious one: In the back of everyone's minds, and the minds of the Vikings brass if you put them on a lie detector, is the question we all ask now.

When does Sam Darnold turn back into Sam Darnold?

It doesn't look like he will. Maybe this is the Sam Darnold the Jets thought they'd get when they drafted him in the first round in 2018, and all it took was a great system, a great offensive mind and star receivers to get it out of him.

The old Sam Darnold just might be gone forever. He's certainly playing that way, and the Vikings will be a tough offense to stop come playoff time.