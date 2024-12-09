The Week 14 NFL schedule concludes with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) visiting the Dallas Cowboys (5-7) on Monday Night Football. Although both teams are longshots to make the playoffs, neither is officially eliminated from the NFL playoff picture yet. The Bengals are the No. 5 scoring team at 27.9 points per game this season, so their offensive prowess could make them an intriguing play for Monday Night Football bets. The Bengals are allowing 28.3 points per game, the second-most in the NFL, which could make the Over firmly in play for anyone making Bengals vs. Cowboys best bets.

Sportsbook betting promos for Bengals vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football

These are some of the top online sportsbooks in the U.S., along with their exclusive new-user welcome promos.

Betting on MNF: Bengals vs. Cowboys

The Bengals are 4-8 after suffering three consecutive losses, all by a single score. The Bengals likely must run the table to have a fighting chance at reaching the playoffs. Cincinnati is 3-3 on the road this season.

The Cowboys are 5-7 following a Thanksgiving victory over the New York Giants. Dallas has won two straight after losing five in a row and falling sharply in the NFC standings. The Cowboys have a slim path to the postseason and must string wins together. They will look to improve on a dismal 1-5 record at AT&T Stadium this season.

The Bengals are currently 5.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points in the game is 49.5.

Here are some the best odds for the matchup on Monday, from across the industry's sportsbooks.

Best betting odds and lines for Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF



Money line Point spread Total Bengals -230 (multiple) -5.5 (-105, Caesars) Over 49.5 (-108, FanDuel) Cowboys +200 (BetMGM) +5.5 (-110, multiple) Under 49.5 (-108, DraftKings)

Why the Bengals can cover

Joe Burrow is playing at an elite level statistically and leads the NFL in passing yards (3,337) and passing touchdowns (30). He has thrown for more than 300 yards in three straight games, with Bengals averaging 33 points per game over that stretch. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the league with 1,142 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns and the Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards to the opposing team's WR1 in two of their last four games. Chase and the Bengals can find similar success.

The Cowboys have reached 33 points only once during Cooper Rush's four starts and are averaging 19.3 points since he took over for Dak Prescott (hamstring). Meanwhile, the Cowboys are allowing 28.5 points over that stretch and gave up 20 to a struggling Giants team last week. Burrow and the Bengals' offense could be too much for Dallas to keep up with on Monday.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has an appetizing matchup against a woeful Cincinnati defense. The Bengals have the second-worst scoring defense in the NFL this season, allowing 28.3 points per game. They've been worse over the last five games, allowing 34.8 points a game. The Bengals are also in the bottom five of the league in third-down efficiency allowed (44.4%) and red zone efficiency allowed (68.4%), and opponents have converted 266 first downs against Cincinnati.

Dallas is operating without its offensive hub in quarterback Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys have stout offensive numbers in key categories. The Cowboys rank in the top eight of the league in passing offense, producing more than 2,800 yards through the air in 12 games.

Dallas also has two gamebreaking skill players in CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle. Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135) last season and ranks second in the league with 79 receptions in 2024. He is also putting up big yardage totals, including 880 receiving yards, and is a consistent safety valve for quarterback Cooper Rush.

While Dallas has not been outstanding in the running game this season, Dowdle has looked sharp since he's become the de facto starter. He is coming off a career-best 123 yards from scrimmage last week and is averaging 99.0 rushing yards per game over the last two outings.

Responsible gambling for online sportsbooks

All of the sportsbooks above take responsible gambling seriously and have resources for users who are struggling or would like to set preemptive boundaries and limits. DraftKings has a RESPONSIBLE GAMING button at the top of its page which takes users directly to its responsible gaming center. FanDuel has a state-specific hotline number for gambling problems, in addition to a responsible gaming link at the bottom of the main page.

These are just a couple of specific examples. All of the sportsbook have tools in place to help users define betting and time limits for themselves to help them stay aware of their activity on the sportsbook.