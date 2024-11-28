PHILADELPHIA -- Mekhi Becton faced an uncertain future when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles back in May. The former first-round pick heard all the negative criticisms of him.

Disappointment. Bust. Waste of a draft pick.

Becton wasn't sure if he would bounce back, or even if he could. The 25-year old Becton took a chance on reviving his career with the Eagles, unsure what to expect when he walked inside the NovaCare Complex for the first time.

The second Becton walked into the Eagles practice facility, he knew things were different.

"They literally welcomed me with open arms," Becton said. "I walked in here. To see Stout [Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland], to meet the guys, to meet Coach Sirianni, just anybody.

"When I came to sign my contract, it was all love from Day 1."

Becton rediscovered his love for football again in Philadelphia, and it's not because he earned a job as the starting right guard (a new position). He's not having fun again because he's playing well either.

"These guys right here," Becton said as he's looking at Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson's locker, the players he's next to on the Eagles' offensive line. "Shit this whole team they have welcomed me as if I've been here my whole career.

"It's just made things easier to have people that put their arm around you and just say 'Come on, you got it. We're here with you. You don't have to do it alone.' That just makes things a whole lot easier on the field. You get to play free when you're playing like that."

Becton wasn't signed by Philadelphia to play right guard. He was supposed to be a third tackle behind Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata in case one of those two went down with an injury. Stoutland had other plans, wanting to cross train Becton at guard. Becton had an opportunity to play right guard in training camp when Tyler Steen went down with an injury, and never relinquished the job.

Playing the best football in his career of late, Becton has played a massive role in the Eagles averaging 216 rushing yards per game over the last seven games. He's having fun playing football again too, unlike in the past.

"It's just hard to do something that you grew up wanting to do and you grew up loving and like the support system around you just drains it out of you," Becton said. "I don't know. The best way I can put it is, you show up and do your job. Everybody is just on your ass all day and every day when you don't do anything wrong.

"But you're doing something wrong to them. You're not going to love it as much either."

Becton has been reminded by the Eagles why he wanted to play football in the first place. This is a spot where Becton is happy, even if he won't think about his future past this year.

"I try not to think ahead because I get very anxious," Becton said. "I'm just gonna keep my head forward, have tunnel vision, and keep doing what I can do."