The Jacksonville Jaguars hit a new low on Monday night, as they fell to 0-3 after a 47-10 loss to the Bills in Buffalo. Jacksonville was down a franchise-record 31 points at halftime, while the defense gave up as many touchdowns as the offense had first downs in the first two quarters (5).

Everything went wrong for the Jaguars in Week 3. The defense couldn't stop a nosebleed, the offense was inefficient, the offensive line struggled blocking and Trevor Lawrence wasn't accurate. A lot needs to change in Jacksonville moving forward, which is what head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.

"There has to be changes, whether it's play design, personnel, everything," Pederson said after the loss. "Everything's on the table, let's call it, and those are all things that I have to look at, we have to look at as a staff and make the adjustments."

When asked if that included changes to the lineup and potentially quarterback, Pederson didn't exactly go out of his way to stick by his guy.

"I mean, you say everything is on the table, we've got to take a look at injury," Pederson said. "Tonight, we had some guys injured. Could be moved that way. Could be performance. It's all things we have to evaluate as we move forward."

Lawrence completed 21 of 38 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Monday night. He has now lost eight straight regular-season starts, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. Pederson was asked if Lawrence needed to play better, which he agreed with, but noted it goes beyond his quarterback's play.

"I need everybody to coach and play better," Pederson said. "Let's leave it at that."

The Jags converted just 2 of 13 third downs vs. Buffalo, and now have the third-worst scoring offense in the league at 13.3 points per game. At this point, it feels like Pederson is coaching for his job.

"This is who we are right now and it's not very good," Pederson said. "We have to be honest with ourselves and I've got to be honest with myself and just keep plugging away.

"We've got the right guys. The right guys are in the room, and the right leaders. I've got to figure out a way to get more out of them, and it's not more from practicing harder, longer. It's just getting more, whether it's leadership during games, how they address the team, whatever that looks like. Those are the things I got to figure out."