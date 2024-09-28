The Jacksonville Jaguars' climb out of its 0-3 hole just got more daunting. The team has placed standout linebacker Foye Oluokun on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games. Oluokun sustained a foot injury during last weekend's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Oluokun might be the NFL's best player that has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl. The 29-year-old has twice led the NFL in both total and solo tackles. Last year, Oluokun filled the stat sheet with 173 tackles (including a league-high 111 solo stops), 2.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a pick-six.

A former sixth-round pick, Oluokun started his career with the Falcons back in 2018. He broke into the starting lineup in 2020 and led the NFL in tackles for the first time a season later. Oluokun led the NFL in tackles a second time in 2022, his first season in Jacksonville.

Oluokun's absence is yet another obstacle for the Jaguars, who are 1-9 in their last 10 games dating back to last season. Injuries have been one of the reasons for Jacksonville's struggles this season. Along with Oluokun, nine other players appeared on this week's injury report for injury-related reasons. Evan Engram, the team's talented tight end, will also miss Sunday's game against the Texans as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Oluokun will be replaced in the starting lineup by Ventrell Miller, a 2023 second-round pick who has yet to start in a regular season game.