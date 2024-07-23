Jerod Mayo declared immediately after the New England Patriots drafted Drake Maye that "our legacy will be defined by" the young quarterback. Now, with 2024 training camp underway, the coach admitted that Maye will likely have to wait his turn, indicating veteran Jacoby Brissett has a decisive edge in the team's competition for the starting job under center.

"Coming out of spring," Mayo told reporters, "I think it's clear Jacoby is the most pro-ready guy we have."

It's an unsurprising sentiment, considering Mayo and others echoed as much during spring workouts. It is, however, firm confirmation that Brissett remains the favorite to open 2024 as the Patriots' signal-caller.

Now on his second stint with the club after signing a one-year deal in March, Brissett hasn't been a full-time starter since 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts. The journeyman backup has a combined 48 starts during his NFL career, though, as well as familiarity with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's system.

Maye, who turns 22 in August and was drafted No. 3 overall out of North Carolina, is still expected to contend for the top job throughout camp and the preseason.

"At the end of the day, our philosophy is, the best players will play," Mayo said back in April. "Coming in as a rookie, hopefully [Maye is] a sponge. ... Look, Jacoby understands; he's a mentor. He's very smart, has great leadership skills, and hopefully Drake can learn something from him as well. I would say we're going to compete all spring, we're going to compete during training camp, and the best player will start."

"If he (Drake) comes out here and takes full advantage and lights it up, he could be the Day 1 quarterback."