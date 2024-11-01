The Dallas Cowboys defense is dealing with another injury. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who hasn't practiced this week, has a "tear in his calf," team owner Jerry Jones confirms on Friday.

Diggs' status for this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is still not official, but as a non-participant on Wednesday or Thursday, the Cowboys could be preparing to be down a cornerback for Week 9.

The cornerback has started every game so far this season. He played 63 defensive snaps last week, in Dallas' loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He had five total tackles, including four solo tackles and one pass breakup.

Cornerback DaRon Bland, listed with a foot injury, also didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) was a full participant both days.

Other defensive players dealing with an injury include defensive tackles Linval Joseph (back), who didn't practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Jordan Phillips (wrist), coming off of IR, was a full participant both days. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (shoulder) was limited, while fellow linebacker Micah Parsons (ankle) was unable to practice both days. Inside linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.

When asked about Parsons' status for their upcoming game, head coach Mike McCarthy said the LB is "not quite there yet." He last played in September.

Defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Marshawn Kneeland (knee), along with cornerback Amani Oruwariye (back) have all been placed on IR at some point this season.

The Cowboys defense allows the most yards per pass attempt in the NFL (8.2), allow the fifth-most yards per carry (4.8), have allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns (12) and have allowed the fourth-most rushing first downs (68).