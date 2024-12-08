The New York Jets have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this season, limping to a 3-9 record through 12 games entering Sunday with Aaron Rodgers playing every one of them as a starting quarterback. The season wasn't supposed to go this way for a franchise looking to end the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

After a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, the Jets are officially eliminated from playoff contention. It's the 14th straight season New York has missed the playoffs, the longest active drought in the NFL.

Here are the longest postseason droughts in NFL history:

Several teams have missed the playoffs for 14 straight seasons: the Cincinnati Bengals (1991-2005), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1983-1997), Kansas City Chiefs (1972-1986), Chicago Cardinals (1933-1947), Philadelphia Eagles (1933-1947) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1933-1947). The Jets joined that exclusive company with a loss Sunday.

This comes on the heels of the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, as Rodgers suffered his first career defeat in a true home game with a 14-plus point lead. Rodgers had been 74-0 in home games at Lambeau Field and MetLife Stadium up 14-plus points (including playoffs) prior to Sunday.

The Jets have had nine straight losing seasons, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. They also are the first team since the 1998 San Diego Chargers to lose to multiple quarterbacks they drafted in the same season (Sam Darnold and Geno Smith).

This season has been a disaster for the Jets, and the nightmare officially came to an end in dramatic fashion against the Dolphins.