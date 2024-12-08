NFL Week 14 live updates, scores, highlights: Dolphins shock Jets with walk-off TD; Eagles survive Panthers

It's Week 14 in the NFL, and teams are officially competing for playoff spots. The Detroit Lions clinched their ticket to the postseason with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, and two more NFC teams (the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles) can join them after getting wins Sunday. The Vikings crushed the Atlanta Falcons in the Kirk Cousins revenge game, while the Eagles survived the Carolina Panthers and a much-improved Bryce Young. Now, both teams will keep an eye on the late-window games. Based on those results, they could clinch playoff berths by the end of the night.

To finish out Sunday, the Chiefs will be playing for their ninth straight AFC West title! All they have to do is beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, which won't be easy since Jim Harbaugh has this team playing well at 8-4.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 14. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Lions 34, Packers 31 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Steelers 27, Browns 14 (Recap)

Vikings 42, Falcons 21 (Takeaways)

Eagles 22, Panthers 16 (Recap)

Jaguars 10, Titans 6 (Recap)

Buccaneers 28, Raiders 13 (Recap)

Saints 14, Giants 11 (Recap)

Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (Recap)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)

Bills at Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Bears at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)

Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bengals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)