The New York Jets have pulled the plug on Robert Saleh. After a 2-3 start to the 2024 season, the organization has fired its head coach after three-plus seasons on the job.

While not the most jaw-dropping piece of news to come out of the NFL in its history as Saleh's seat had been warming up, it is a jarring development for a club that was looked at by some folks to be a legit contender in the AFC East and the conference at large entering the year. But there's the rub. New York was never able to live up to its talent level under Saleh, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and that proved to be his demise.

But what's next? What ripple effects could this firing have on the Jets going forward? We'll dive into some of the immediate and big-picture questions below surrounding New York following Saleh's departure.

Does this impact a potential Davante Adams trade?

The major story surrounding the Jets before this news of Robert Saleh's firing was a looming blockbuster trade for current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported over the weekend that an Adams trade is on the horizon, and the Jets are at the top of his list to reunite with his former Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. While GMs across the league told Jones that their belief was that Adams would ultimately end up with the Jets, Jones also noted that it isn't exactly a lock with teams like the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers also in the mix.

Does this change at head coach alter the mindset of New York's front office? Are they still inclined to maximize future assets to build up this team? On the other side, does Adams view this situation as an attractive landing spot, or is he better served looking at other options?

Is Joe Douglas next?

Whenever a head coach is fired, it's a logical step to take in asking about the status of the general manager. After all, Douglas did hire Saleh to be his head coach in 2021, so the failures of his tenure fall at least in part on his shoulders. And, as much as he is lauded for executing a trade for Aaron Rodgers and finding stars like Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and others via the NFL Draft, Douglas hasn't been perfect. His selection of Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall in 2021 set the franchise back years, and he recently had the miscue of trading for pass rusher Haason Reddick, who has yet to show up amid a contract dispute that extends back to when he was with the Eagles.

It was reported before the start of the regular season that Douglas was entering the final year of his contract and had yet to sign an extension with the organization. With that in mind, something will need to give as it relates to Douglas. Will ownership allow a lame-duck GM the power to make long-term decisions beyond 2024? Will they extend him and give him another shot at finding a head coach? It's all very murky for Douglas at the moment.

How does Aaron Rodgers assess this situation?

Maybe the biggest question of them all, right? While Saleh himself was reportedly blindsided by this firing, one would have to think that Rodgers was given a heads-up -- or outright asked to give his blessing -- on the move. Of course, Rodgers isn't going to take his ball and go home in the middle of this campaign, but it's a fascinating question to ponder whether or not he views this situation with the Jets as a legitimate opportunity to win.

If the season continues down its current trajectory even post-Saleh's firing and the offense continues to be lackluster, does a then 41-year-old Rodgers take a step back and mull retirement? If New York is on the precipice of a rebuild with a new head coach and possibly a new general manager in 2025, is that something he wants to sign up for?

Do the Jets upset the Bills in Week 6?

You might be surprised by this question, given the turmoil the Jets are currently in, but teams do typically get a boost in the immediate aftermath of their head coach being fired. Of the 39 teams whose head coaches either resigned or were fired during the season since 2000, there has been a sizable jump in winning percentage, according to Sportico.

Before the change, those teams averaged a 27% win percentage, but that jumped to 41% in the first game after the change and to 37% for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, the winning percentage against the spread jump from 36% pre-change to 54% in the first game post-change and 50% for the rest of the season.

According to SportsLine's consensus odds, the Jets are currently a 2.5-point home underdog for the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

If New York outright wins this upcoming game, they would be in first place in the AFC East. A fitting way to end this already wild week.