An AFC East collision will happen on Monday Night Football as the New York Jets (2-3) host the Buffalo Bills (3-2). The winner of this game moves into first place in the division. Last Tuesday, the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich was been named the interim coach. Last week, the Jets fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-17 in London. Buffalo also lost in Week 5, as the Houston Texans topped the Bills, 23-20.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a one-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before locking in any Bills vs. Jets picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Bills vs. Jets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 6 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Jets vs. Bills:

Jets vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -1

Jets vs. Bills over/under: 40.5 points

Jets vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -120, New York +100

BUF: Bills have scored last in four of their last five away games

NYJ: Jets have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 11 of their last 18 games

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen is a dynamic signal-caller who owns a rocket of an arm, but will use his legs to pick up yards as well. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is tied for fifth in the league in passing touchdowns (8) and is first in QBR (77.6).

Running back James Cook (questionable, foot/toe) has emerged as a critical weapon in the offense. Cook has strong vision and agility in open space. The Georgia product also gives the team a weapon in the passing game. He has a team-high 309 rushing yards, 123 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. Last week, Cook had 82 rushing yards, 17 receiving yards and one score.

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets are looking to get back into the win column and snap a two-game skid. The offense has struggled, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still a four-time MVP. Rodgers owns a quick release and can make any throw on the field. This season, he has completed 61% of his throws for 1,093 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. Rodgers has thrown for at least 240 passing yards with two passing touchdowns in two of the last three games.

Receiver Garrett Wilson is a shifty pass-catcher with the athleticism to make defenders miss. The Ohio State product leads the team in receptions (33) and receiving yards (292) with two receiving scores. In his last outing, Wilson had 13 catches for 101 yards and one touchdown.

