The New York Jets will try to snap an eight-game home losing streak to the New England Patriots when they meet in a key AFC East matchup on Thursday Night Football. New England is coming off a 23-20 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks, while New York defeated Tennessee, 24-17. The Patriots (1-1), who finished fourth in the division at 4-13 in 2023, are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Jets (1-1), who were third in the AFC East at 7-10 a year ago, are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and finish above .500 for the first time since going 10-6 in 2015.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jets are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Jets vs. Patriots:

Jets vs. Patriots spread: New York Jets -6.5

Jets vs. Patriots over/under: 38.5 points

Jets vs. Patriots money line: New England +225, New York Jets -276

NE: Patriots are 8-10 on the road over their last 18 games

NYJ: Jets are 7-10 at home since the start of 2022

Why you should back the Jets

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off his first win as New York's starting quarterback and will look to build off a solid effort in the win over Tennessee. Rodgers completed 18 of 30 passes (60%) for 176 yards and two touchdowns and a rating of 98.7. He also threw for a touchdown in the Sept. 9 loss at San Francisco. The future Hall of Famer spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. In parts of 20 seasons, he has completed 65.2% of his passes for 59,398 yards and 478 touchdowns. He has been picked off just 106 times and has a rating of 103.5.

Garrett Wilson is New York's leading receiver. In two games he has caught 10 passes for 117 yards, including one explosive play of 26 yards. He has 44 yards after the catch and has six first-down conversions. The third-year veteran is arguably the team's best weapon in the passing game. In 36 games played, he has 188 receptions for 2,262 yards (12.0 average) and seven touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Patriots

Ninth-year veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett leads New England's passing attack. In two starts, he has completed 30 of 51 passes (58.8%) for 270 yards and one touchdown. A third-round pick by the Patriots in 2016, he spent just one season with New England before returning this offseason. In 81 career games, Brissett has completed 61.2% of his passes for 10,844 yards, 52 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Brissett's top target in the passing game has been tight end Hunter Henry. The eight-year veteran has 10 receptions for 127 yards, including a long of 35 yards. He is in his fourth season with New England. In 14 games with the Patriots in 2023, he caught 42 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns. For his career, which began in 2016 in San Diego, he has played in 105 games and caught 339 passes for 3,980 yards (11.7 average) and 38 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

