A pair of 1-1 AFC East rivals will meet on Thursday Night Football as the New York Jets host the New England Patriots. The spotlight will be on Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he makes his season debut in front of the home fans, but the backfields could be where many bettors focusing on NFL props gravitate. A pair of workhorse running backs in Breece Hall and Rhamondre Stevenson have been productive this season, each having at least 90 scrimmage yards in both games. They share the same rushing yards bar of 65.5 yards in the latest NFL prop bets.

While New England boasts the No. 2 run defense this season, the Jets rank just 24th in stopping the run. Should you pick the Over with Stevenson's rushing yards prop, while backing the Under with Hall's NFL player props? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Jets vs. Patriots NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Jets vs. Patriots NFL betting on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Patriots vs. Jets prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for New England vs. New York here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Jets vs. Patriots

After analyzing Patriots vs. Jets props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Jets quarterback Rodgers goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+116). The four-time MVP tossed a pair of touchdown passes last week against Tennessee, which is quite impressive considering the Titans overall defensive rankings. Not only do they lead the NFL in total defense, but they also lead the league in passing defense. They've held opposing QBs to the second-lowest completion percentage and second-worst yards per attempt, but Rodgers still got the best of them, twice, after not allowing a passing TD in Week 1.

Rodgers has a much less formidable defense facing him on Thursday as New England ranks 27th against the pass. Geno Smith picked apart the Patriots last week with 327 passing yards and one touchdown, but he could have likely had more considering he completed 75% of his passes with no turnovers. Save for four snaps last season, this will be Rodgers' debut in front of the home fans, so he'll want to put on a show in primetime, and he's facing a defense that shouldn't stand in his way from doing that. The AI model rates this plus-money prop as a 4-star pick. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New York vs. New England

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 11 other NFL props rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Jets vs. Patriots prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Patriots vs. Jets prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Jets vs. Patriots props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season.