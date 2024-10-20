The New York Jets (2-4) will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) in an AFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. The Jets are on a three-game losing streak after they fell 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills last week. The Steelers halted their two-game skid and got back on track last week, blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders, 32-13. last Tuesday, New York acquired receiver Davante Adams, who is expected to make his debut and has no injury designation.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 39. The Jets are -134 money-line favorites (risk $134 to win $100), while the Steelers are +114 underdogs (risk $100 to win $114). Before locking in any Jets vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Jets vs. Steelers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 7 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Jets vs. Steelers:

Jets vs. Steelers spread: New York -1.5

Jets vs. Steelers over/under: 39 points

Jets vs. Steelers money line: New York -134, Pittsburgh +114

NYJ: Jets have covered the 4Q spread in six of their last nine away games

PIT: Steelers have scored last in five of their last six home games

Why the Jets can cover

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers can still throw the football around the field with ease. Rodgers has a lightning-quick release and the arm strength to make every throw. He is 10th in the NFL in passing yards (1,387) and tied for eighth in passing touchdowns (nine).

Receiver Garrett Wilson is an elite weapon in the passing game. Wilson is a threat in open space and has strong body control. The Ohio State product is second in the NFL in receptions (41), 12th in receiving yards (399), and has three touchdowns. He has gone over 100 yards in consecutive games. The Jets also now have Davante Adams in the fold. He's one of the best route-runners in the league and has a storied relationship with Rodgers. Over eight seasons with Rodgers, Adams has reeled in 615 receptions for 7,529 yards and 68 touchdowns.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers have a disruptive and alert defense. They are eighth in the NFL in total defense (294.2) and fourth in run defense (85.5). Linebacker T.J. Watt continues to be a top defender in the NFL. Watt is relentless in his pursuit of the ball while generating pressure with ease. The Wisconsin product has 25 total tackles and eight TFLs. He also has 4.5 sacks and is tied for second in the league with three forced fumbles.

On the offensive end, the Steelers love to get the ground game going. Running back Najee Harris is a bruising tailback due to his strength and power. The Alabama product is fifth in the NFL in carries (96) and 11th in rushing yards (376). In his last outing, Harris logged 14 carries for 106 yards and one score.

