The Indianapolis Colts will put the finishing touches on the 2024 season at home when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. When they do, it'll be veteran Joe Flacco starting under center. On Friday, the club ruled out quarterback Anthony Richardson for the Week 18 contest as he continues to deal with a back injury. Richardson has not practiced since Week 16 and did not play in Indy's Week 17 loss to the New York Giants, which gave way to Flacco.

"Just didn't make enough progress this week with the back," head coach Shane Steichen told reporters of Richardson's status.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 47.7 YDs 1814 TD 8 INT 12 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Richardson has started 11 games for the Colts this season. Counting Sunday's matchup against Jacksonville, the former first-round pick will have missed four games due to injury this season.

Meanwhile, Richardson was benched two games in place of Flacco in the middle of the year, which came directly after he took himself out of Indy's Week 8 matchup against the Texans due to fatigue. He eventually found his way back to the starting job and is reportedly looked at as the presumptive starter for 2025, but Richardson will need to show some durability for the Colts to solidify him as the building block at QB over the long haul.

Joe Flacco IND • QB • #15 CMP% 66.8 YDs 1497 TD 11 INT 7 YD/Att 7.2 View Profile

As for Flacco, this will be the 39-year-old's sixth start this season. As the starter, the Colts are just 1-4 with Flacco under center, and the veteran is completing 66.8% of his passes with a 91.4 passer rating on the year. Flacco was on hand for the Colts debilitating Week 17 loss to the Giants that helped eliminate the organization from playoff contention. In the loss, Flacco threw for 330 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.