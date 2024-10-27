Jordan Love made one major comeback from injury earlier this NFL season, returning from an MCL sprain after a two-game absence. Now the Green Bay Packers quarterback is battling a new injury, leaving Sunday's 30-27 Week 8 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars after tweaking his groin. He was ruled questionable to return but did not take another snap after leaving in the third quarter.

"Obviously, [we have] a high level of concern," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters of Love's condition after the game. "I think everybody could see him struggling to move around. It got to a point where we didn't feel like, and he didn't feel like, he could protect himself."

Love initially received medical attention in the first quarter, but returned to action without missing any snaps. This came after he seemed to land awkwardly while avoiding a pass rush from Jaguars defender Travon Walker.

The issue lingered, however, resurfacing as Love once again tried to avoid a rush from Walker in the third quarter, then left for the sidelines, giving way to backup Malik Willis.

LaFleur told the Fox broadcast shortly afterward that his quarterback "[couldn't] really move" normally due to the issue. Love was seen sitting on the bench as he normally would, though Willis, the former Tennessee Titans backup who went 2-0 replacing an injured Love earlier this year, remained under center for the rest of Sunday's matchup.

Love went 14 of 22 for 196 yards and an interception before his second-half exit.