The San Francisco 49ers got a key divisional win on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, but took some lumps in the process. Running back Jordan Mason injured his left shoulder in the second quarter of the 36-24 Thursday night win over the NFC West rival, and tried to return in the second half but quickly exited again due to discomfort and watched from the sideline for the rest of the game.

"He thought he was going to be all right," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters postgame of Mason returning to the game. "He went back in and it just hurt him too much, so he went out."

Shanahan added that he would've brought Mason back into the game in case of an emergency, but didn't necessarily say that means he avoided a more serious ailment.

"You never know," he said. "I mean, adrenaline during games is a little bit different. We'll find out more [on Friday] when that's down and get the X-rays and stuff."

Mason was injured after an impressive 14-yard rush. While going to the ground, he landed hard on his left shoulder. Mason remained on his back for several minutes before eventually getting up and walking off the field, straight to the locker room to get an X-ray on his shoulder.

Check out what happened here:

Mason rushed eight times for 65 yards before his injury. Isaac Guerendo, a rookie fourth-round pick out of Louisville, replaced him at running back.

Mason replaced All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in the backfield to begin the season, after McCaffrey stepped away to deal with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. The Georgia Tech product has been one of the big surprises of the 2024 season, as he rushed a league-high 105 times for 536 yards and three touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season. His 536 rushing yards entering Week 5 ranked second in the NFL behind Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens.