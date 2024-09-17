It's not often one game gets a player into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Kyler Murray's historic performance on Sunday (kind of) earned him a spot in Canton. The jersey and ball from Murray's dismantling of the Los Angeles Rams will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Murray completed 17 of his 21 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 59 more yards in the Arizona Cardinals' 41-10 blowout win over the Rams. Murray became just the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 250 passing yards with at least 50 rushing yards while also finishing the game with a perfect passer rating of 153.8.

On Tuesday, Cardinals senior vice president of media relations Mark Dalton announced the jersey and game ball from Murray's nearly flawless performance will be going to Canton.

After missing half of the 2023 season while recovering from an ACL tear, Murray appears to be back at full health, and the Cardinals offense looks much more dangerous. Through his first two games of the 2024 season, Murray has completed 73.1% of his throws for 428 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has also racked up 116 yards on the ground.

We'll see what Murray can do for an encore performance next weekend when the Cardinals host the Detroit Lions in what has the potential to be an explosive offensive matchup.