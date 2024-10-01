For the second straight week, the NFL gave us a Monday night doubleheader and for the second straight week, the late game in the doubleheader was a historical one.

Last week, the Commanders and Bengals gave us the first NFL game ever with no punts or turnovers. This week, the Seahawks and Lions also produced something that we've never seen before during Detroit's wild 42-29 win over Seattle.

Let's check out the records from the game, including two things that had never happened before in NFL history:

It truly was a wild game for the ages. Even the final score was a rarity, the 42-29 win by the Lions marked just the second time in NFL history that game ended with that score. The only other time it happened came in 2005 when the Bengals beat the Ravens.