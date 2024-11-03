The Detroit Lions will have to finish their Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers without one of their best defensive players, as defensive back Brian Branch was ejected in the second quarter after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit that was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Not long after the play, officials announced that Branch had been ejected from the contest for his hit on Bo Melton. Branch then became emotional, and ended up being flagged for an additional 15 yards on his way off the field. Branch made an obscene gesture, per The Athletic.

Check out what happened here:

It's easy to understand why Branch was penalized on this play, but it's unlikely anyone was expecting a full-blown ejection. This decision did appear to come from the league office in New York.

While Branch gave up a whopping 30 yards with his two penalties, the Packers were unable to capitalize, as Brandon McManus missed a 46-yard field goal.