Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the NFL's top playmakers, helping fuel the Detroit Lions' No. 1-ranked scoring offense. The second-year running back may have earned himself a scolding from head coach Dan Campbell, however, after a recent social media post appeared to reveal some of the Lions' playbook.

Screenshots of a post by Gibbs, which were widely circulated Saturday, appeared to show fellow running back Jermar Jefferson, who's on the Lions' practice squad and shares a position meeting room with Gibbs, while posing or dancing. Behind Jefferson can be seen a whiteboard full of apparent offensive play calls and "drop-back protections," including at least 13 legible code names for specific calls.

Asked Saturday about Gibbs' post, Campbell was caught off guard.

"Oh I didn't know that," he said, asking the inquiring reporter to repeat the name of the player. "I did not know that. Yeah, I need to check on that then. Did not know that. Yeah, I'd rather our stuff not be out there."

The 22-year-old Gibbs has shared touches with fellow back David Montgomery this season, and figures to retain a heavy workload against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. He's days removed from gaining 87 yards on just nine carries in Detroit's Thanksgiving victory over the rival Chicago Bears, bringing his season rushing total to 973 yards -- already a career high, besting his rookie-year mark of 945.