The Detroit Lions lost their Week 15 game to the Buffalo Bills, and the news didn't get any better as two of their best defensive players who suffered serious injuries on Sunday will be out for the foreseeable future.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered a torn ACL in the loss, while cornerback Carlton Davis II fractured his jaw, NFL Media reported Monday. McNeil's season is reportedly over, while Davis is expected to undergo surgery and remain out indefinitely.

These are just the latest in an absurd string of injuries that have afflicted Detroit's defense. In addition to McNeill and Davis, Detroit has seen each of Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, John Cominsky, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ennis Rakestraw, Emmanuel Moseley and Ifeatu Melifonwu land on injured reserve already this season. And players like James Houston, Levi Onwuzurike, D.J. Reader, Josh Paschal, Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold have each missed at least one game due to injury as well.

The Lions have for the most part been able to weather the storm despite all of the absences, but things snowballed on Sunday as the Bills repeatedly marched up and down the field, racking up 559 yards and 48 points. The team still looks like one of the top contenders in the NFC this season, thanks to its own marvelously efficient offense, but at a certain point, the defensive injuries may be too much to overcome -- even with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn coaxing strong performances out of his unit's various injury replacements.

Down the stretch of the season, the Lions will have to rely even more on players like Reader, Onwuzurike and Pat O'Connor on the defensive interior, as well as Arnold, Amik Robertson and Kindle Vildor at corner. If and how they're able to hold up in those spots will be one of the most important things to watch heading into the postseason.