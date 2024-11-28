The Detroit Lions have never been this good heading into Thanksgiving in the Super Bowl era. They only have sported a 10-1 record just twice the the franchise's 95-year history, the last being in 1934 -- also the last time the Lions won 10 of their first 11 games heading into Thanksgiving.

As the Lions are in the midst of a special season, the franchise will also look to break a seven-game losing streak on Thanksgiving (Detroit hasn't won since 2017). The Lions will seek to end the skid against the first team the franchise ever played on Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears.

The Lions and Bears are meeting on Thanksgiving for the 20th time, which the Bears leading the series 11-8. The Bears have beaten the Lions three times on Thanksgiving during the Lions' seven-game losing streak on the holiday, as this is the fourth time the NFC North rivals have met on Thanksgiving since 2018.

Detroit is coming into this matchup scorching hot, as the Lions have won nine straight games, their longest win streak within a season since 1934 (they won 10 straight). They can match that 1934 streak for the longest win streak in team history with a win on Thanksgiving. Chicago is heading into Thanksgiving with a five-game losing streak, losing three of those five by three points or less.

As the Lions and Bears are heading into opposite directions in 2024, anything can happen when NFC North rivals clash on Thanksgiving. Here's how to watch the annual Thanksgiving matinee with the Lions on CBS:

Bears vs. Lions where to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 28 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 28 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

Ford Field (Detroit) TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App NFL betting odds: Lions -10.5, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)

Simplifying things for Caleb Williams

Since the Bears fired Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator and promoted Thomas Brown to the interim role, things have been simplified for the No. 1 overall pick. Williams is completing 70.5% of his passes and averaging 285.5 passing yards per game in the two games since Brown became the offensive coordinator.

Williams is getting rid of the ball quicker in Brown's offense, as the snap to pass in two games under Brown is at 2.67 seconds -- the fifth-fastest in the NFL. He was the the eighth-slowest in the nine games with Waldron at 3.12 seconds. The average pass length is also down from 8.0 to 6.9 and 71.8% of the pass attempts are going to wide receivers compared to 60.9%.

The Bears are also running out more 3+ wide receiver sets -- 80.9% in last two games vs 69.1% prior -- to get their wide receiver trio (DJ Moore, Keenan Allen & Rome Odunze) on the field together more often. The result is a simpler offense for William sto process, less pressure and more points scored as a result.

Lions have best safety duo in NFL

Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have established themselves as the best safety duo in the NFL this year, becoming the backbone of the Lions defense. They have not allowed a touchdown in coverage this season and have combined for 11 interceptions, the most interceptions (11) by a duo under age 25 through 11 games since Ty Law and Lawyer Milloy for the 1998 Patriots (11) -- and duo won a Super Bowl in the 2001 season.

Both Joseph and Branch rank in the top four in interceptions plus passes defended this season, as Branch has 17 while Joseph has 16. Nobody has allowed a lower passer rating in coverage than Joseph and branch this year (minimum 20 attempts), as opposing quarterbacks targeting Joseph have a passer rating of just 14.7 while they have just a 20.0 rating targeting Branch. Quarterbacks have zero touchdowns and 11 interceptions targeting Joseph and Branch.

The two safeties are on their way to a Pro Bowl, and maybe both will be All-Pro selections as well.

Prediction

The Lions have struggled on Thanksgiving in recent years, but Detroit is good in all three phases of the game. During the nine-game winning streak, the Lions are first in the NFL or tied for first in 40-point games (4), games allowing under 10 points (3), and game-winning field goals in the final 30 seconds (2).

Detroit is coming of back-to-back 50-point games at home as well, part of the reason the Lions are first in scoring offense (32.7 points per game). The Lions have also allowed under seven points in back-to-back games and zero points allowed in the second half in three straight games.

For the Bears to have a chance, they have to keep it close early and not commit a turnover. This will be a very hard task, no matter if they are playing a division rival or not.

Pick: Lions 30, Bears 20

