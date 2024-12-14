The Buffalo Bills' showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year might've been the most anticipated matchup of the 2024 NFL season. But Buffalo's next outing may be even better: Fresh off a shootout with the Los Angeles Rams, the AFC heavyweight will travel to Detroit, where the 12-1 Lions will host a battle of the league's top two offenses in a potential Super Bowl LIX preview.

The game promises so many fireworks, in fact, that "The NFL Today" will be onsite in Motor City, outside the roaring confines of Ford Field, to welcome in the Week 15 contest. The special pregame coverage comes weeks after the award-winning "NFL on CBS" show also set up shop in Buffalo.

"Buffalo faithful are second to none," host James Brown tells CBSSports.com "[But] Detroit, look here: I've seen what's been taking place in that stadium. I can't wait to get there. We're gonna be outside with the set, so those fans will be challenged to duplicate what the Bills Mafia did. ... At the end of the day, as John Madden always said, the game is the thing."

And it's must-see material. So how can you tune in? Which matchups are most pivotal? And who's primed to walk away with the win? Here's our preview and sports betting prediction:

Lions vs. Bills where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Lions -2.5, O/U 54.5 (SportsLine consensus)

Key matchups

Bills WR Khalil Shakir vs. Lions CB Amik Robertson: Josh Allen is a one-man show, but Shakir has been his most trusted pass outlet, leading Buffalo in targets (81), catches (65) and yards (735), fresh off a 100-yard breakout against the Rams. Robertson, meanwhile, helped blanket the Green Bay Packers in Detroit's recent NFC North win, and has done some of his best work in the slot.

Josh Allen is a one-man show, but Shakir has been his most trusted pass outlet, leading Buffalo in targets (81), catches (65) and yards (735), fresh off a 100-yard breakout against the Rams. Robertson, meanwhile, helped blanket the Green Bay Packers in Detroit's recent NFC North win, and has done some of his best work in the slot. Lions WR Jameson Williams vs. Bills CB Ja'Marcus Ingram: The Lions are kings at moving the ball methodically, but Williams' elite speed has been on full display when he's on the field; he's averaging more than 18 yards per catch as Jared Goff's top big-play wideout. Ingram, meanwhile, could be the first man up if starting cover man Rasul Douglas doesn't suit up due to injury.

The Lions are kings at moving the ball methodically, but Williams' elite speed has been on full display when he's on the field; he's averaging more than 18 yards per catch as Jared Goff's top big-play wideout. Ingram, meanwhile, could be the first man up if starting cover man Rasul Douglas doesn't suit up due to injury. Lions OT Penei Sewell vs. Bills DE Greg Rousseau: This is a matchup between one of the game's best tackles and one of this year's breakout edge players. Rousseau is up to 15 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits, but he was quiet in Buffalo's loss to Los Angeles. If he can't make a difference up front, Jared Goff could be well-positioned to pick Sean McDermott's defense apart on the back end.

Burning questions

Bills: Can the offense go blow for blow in yet another shootout? Yes, Buffalo has the firepower to do so. Allen alone is a difference-maker. But days removed from a 44-42 clash with the Rams, the Bills might be asking Allen to play Superman in a second consecutive road game, flying from L.A. back across the country after an exhausting defeat. Especially if McDermott's "D" isn't fully healthy.

Yes, Buffalo has the firepower to do so. Allen alone is a difference-maker. But days removed from a 44-42 clash with the Rams, the Bills might be asking Allen to play Superman in a second consecutive road game, flying from L.A. back across the country after an exhausting defeat. Especially if McDermott's "D" isn't fully healthy. Lions: Can Aaron Glenn's makeshift lineup do it again? Down key veterans at every level, his defense stepped up to be physical against the Packers. Even coming off 10 days of rest, the Lions could be hard-pressed to replicate their timely stops against the Bills, who are even tougher as an offensive powerhouse, especially with star safety Brian Branch nursing an injury.

Prediction

If there's one team that has the sheer offensive juice to hand the Lions just their second loss of the 2024 season, it's surely the Bills. Even with a rotating cast of characters around Allen, Buffalo has eclipsed 30 points in 10 of its 13 games so far, scoring 46 total touchdowns -- second only to Detroit. The Lions secondary is battered enough that Allen should be able to push the ball, just as he did against the Rams.

And yet, the rest and home-field factors shouldn't be overlooked here: The Bills are traveling for a second straight week, and the Lions get to host after a long break. Throw in the fact Buffalo has just the 19th-ranked rush defense, and there could be plenty of lanes for both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, which would in turn take some pressure off Jared Goff in the pocket. These teams may well meet again, but for now, we like the Motown heroes to advance to 13-1 as the NFL's current club to beat.

Score: Lions 34, Bills 31