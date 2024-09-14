The Detroit Lions (1-0) will become the fourth team in NFL history to open the season with two straight playoff rematches when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) on Sunday afternoon. Detroit beat the Rams in primetime last week, setting up a rematch with Tampa Bay from January's divisional round. The Buccaneers are the only NFC team that has made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, and they are coming off a 37-20 win over Washington. These teams also met during the 2023 regular season, with Detroit notching a 20-6 win last October.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions are favored by 7 points in the latest Lions vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Buccaneers vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lions vs. Buccaneers spread: Lions -7

Lions vs. Buccaneers over/under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. Buccaneers money line: Lions -330, Buccaneers +259

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit closed the 2023-24 season with a ton of momentum, winning the division title while advancing to the NFC Championship game. The Lions were able to build on that momentum when they picked up a 26-20 win over the Rams in overtime last week. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 18 of 28 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, while running back David Montgomery had 91 rushing yards and a score.

The Lions picked up two wins over the Buccaneers last season, beating them in both the regular season and the playoffs. Detroit improved its pass defense in the offseason, acquiring veteran Amik Robertson in March before drafting Terrion Arnold in the first round and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round. The Lions are riding a five-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in seven of their last eight games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay continues to be underrated, even though it is the only NFC team that has made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. The Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year contract in the offseason and re-signed receiver Mike Evans to a two-year deal. Those moves paid off in Week 1, as Mayfield threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Commanders.

Mayfield led seven scoring drives in the eight possessions he was on the field in his first game under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Evans (61), Rachaad White (75) and Chris Godwin (83) each went over 60 receiving yards in a balanced effort. The Buccaneers have covered the spread in six of their last eight games dating back to last season.

How to make Lions vs. Buccaneers picks

