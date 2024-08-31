Three of the greatest players in the history of the Carolina Panthers are now on the same coaching staff ... for a middle school. Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly, and Jonathan Stewart are all coaching together this fall at Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, North Carolina. The three who starred on the Carolina Panthers teams of the 2010s, which won three-straight NFC South titles and went to Super Bowl 50 after a 15-1 season in 2015, are part of a program that has won nine NCISAA championships.

For middle schoolers in the Charlotte area, it's hard to imagine any better trio of coaches to have. Kuechly was perhaps the greatest linebacker of his generation, with an All-Decade Team of the 2010s distinction and a 2013 Defensive Player of the Year title among his many career accolades. Olsen was likewise one of the best tight ends of his generation and became the first tight end in NFL history to record three-straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. Stewart is the Panthers' all-time leading rusher.

"We're building something special at @charchristfb!", Olsen wrote on X. "Just getting started!"

Olsen in particular has invested himself in youth sports since his retirement from the NFL, as he is the host of the Youth Inc. podcast and has become a strong advocate for children in sports.