The Detroit Lions have their biggest game of the season against the Green Bay Packers, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has some fighting words for the NFC North rivalry.

Rolling out of the bus as the Lions entered Lambeau Field on Sunday, St. Brown wore a sweatshirt that said "GreenBay Sucks" as he entered the locker room. The Lions leading receiver certainly wanted to make a statement against the team that is arguably Detroit's biggest competitor for the division title.

The Lions lead the NFC North over the Packers heading into Sunday, as the winner of the Week 9 showdown will take over first place in the division. Detroit entered the game 6-1 while Green Bay enters 6-2.

Week 9 will be the Lions' first outdoor game of the 2024 season, making Detroit quarterback Jared Goff the second quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to start his squad's first seven games without playing outdoors. The first was Matt Ryan in 2019.

St. Brown is certainly talking for his team and his quarterback with this message, ready to take the heat whether the Lions win or lose.