The hardest hit during the early stages of Sunday's game between the Titans and Colts was absorbed by someone who wasn't even playing in the game.

Late in the first quarter, a sideline worker was upended after taking a big hit from Titans quarterback Will Levis. Levis hit the worker while he was falling after being shoved out of bounds by a Colts defender. Levis was unable to stop his momentum as he hit the sideline worker, causing the worker to flip before hitting the ground.

The worker quickly received treatment on the near sideline. Here's hoping he is OK and that the hit wasn't as bad as it looked from afar.