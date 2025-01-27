It was more of the same for the Buffalo Bills in Sunday night's AFC Championship, with Josh Allen and Co. falling to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fourth straight time in the postseason. There was also more Patrick Mahomes than expected in the Chiefs' celebratory postgame locker room ... or so it seemed.

Running back Isiah Pacheco shared video on social media following Sunday's win, giving fans an inside look at the Chiefs' facilities, and made a point to turn the camera on a man rocking a Chiefs jacket with a faint resemblance to the team's three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, complete with haircut and goatee.

The Mahomes lookalike made a reference to the Chiefs' pursuit of a "three-peat," before Pacheco laughed it off and made sure to tell the truth about his friend: "That ain't Pat, ya'll. Just letting ya'll know."

Pacheco then turned the camera to reveal the real Mahomes, still getting undressed at his locker stall. The apparent body double? That would be Dylan Raiola, freshman quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The 19-year-old Raiola doesn't just have some of Mahomes' looks and mannerisms, but also some indirect ties to the team, sharing a personal quarterback coach with the Chiefs star, Jeff Christensen.