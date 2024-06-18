Prior to the 2022 season, the NFL adjusted its uniform rules to allow teams to wear a second helmet during the season. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens unveiled a new alternate purple helmet that will surely get NFL fans talking.

This new purple helmet sports the Ravens' alternate logo and gold trim, as well as a gold face mask. If you take the reveal video into account, they should pair nicely with Baltimore's alternate jerseys that include gold numbers.

Check out the new helmets, here:

There are several rules the league has for alternate helmets. Per NFL.com, the alternate helmets must be made available to players at the start of training camp, and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet. Alternate helmets also must be worn in practice during the week leading up to the game where they will be sported.

The Ravens are coming off an impressive 13-4 campaign, where they recorded the best point differential (+178) vs. winning teams in a season in NFL history. They became the first team to ever lead or co-lead the league in scoring defense, sacks and takeaways, while Lamar Jackson became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win two MVPs.