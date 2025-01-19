Superstar singer Taylor Swift has a history of sitting with some of the biggest stars while rooting on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs and the divisional round was no exception. Swift was seen sitting next to WNBA star Caitlin Clark at the Chiefs divisional home game against the Houston Texans.

Clark's appearance in the Swift suite came not long after the Indiana Fever player revealed the singer invited her to join her at a Chiefs game. After Clark attended the Eras Tour in November, the former first overall pick said Swift left her four bags of merchandise. Swift also invited Clark to join her at a future Chiefs game.

A few months later, Clark took Swift up on her offer.

Here's a look at the two interacting during the game:

The two were also seen celebrating a big play from Kelce:

At the beginning of the game, Clark and Swift were not seated next to each other, but moved during the action.

Clark is a long-time Chiefs fan and was wearing a red jacket to support the home team.

"I had family in Kansas City, and I grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, which is only three hours from Kansas City," Clark said recently on "New Heights," the podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother, Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce's. "That's just the closest NFL team."

"My brother loved Tony Gonzalez," she said. "We would go to one game a year growing up because my cousin was down in Kansas City."

The Chiefs are currently up, 20-12, over the Texans as they look for their seventh AFC Championship appearance in as many years. Kansas City is also looking to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.