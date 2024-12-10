Pop star Taylor Swift has become a mainstay at Kansas City Chiefs games over the past two seasons. Now, Swift could be making her way to the hardwood.

In an interview regarding her recent Athlete of the Year honor with Time, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark revealed Swift left her four bags of merchandise when Clark attended the Eras Tour last month. Swift also included a note stating that she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce want to attend a Fever game in the near future now that the iconic Eras Tour has finished.

Clark also revealed she had a great time at the Eras Tour, and she received quite a bit of attention from basketball fans at the show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"People are just going crazy that I'm there," Clark said. "I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor. And it was just completely the opposite."

In addition, Swift also invited Clark to join her for a Chiefs game.

It's been no secret Swift has been making the rounds at several different sporting events since she began dating Kelce in 2023. She's attended several Chiefs games, including watching the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers last February.

Swift and Kelce also attended a Major League Baseball playoff game at Yankee Stadium when the Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians. Kelce is a lifelong Cleveland sports fan as he was raised in nearby Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The two also attended the 2024 US Open back in September with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Many celebrities have come to watch Clark and the Fever over the last calendar year. However, it's hard to imagine a bigger pull for the WNBA than to have the world's biggest pop star sitting courtside at one of Clark's games.