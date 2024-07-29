Tyreek Hill is still angling for a new contract with the Miami Dolphins. In the meantime, he can bask in a different kind of recognition, becoming the first member of the "99 Club" in "Madden NFL 25."

The star wide receiver first received a 99 overall rating -- the highest possible in the annual video game -- during the 2023 season, when he logged a career-high 119 catches and 1,799 yards. Now, the 30-year-old Hill will carry the distinguished rating into the 2024 campaign, opening the newest "Madden" installment -- and his ninth NFL season -- as one of the best-rated players in the game.

As a result, Hill remains the only Dolphins player to ever receive a 99 overall rating in "Madden," EA Sports said. For reference, Dolphins great and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was on the back half of his career when "Madden" first gained steam as a staple of NFL gaming; it began its annual run starting in 1990.

Besides "Madden" stardom, Hill has been one of the most explosive wideouts in NFL history. He surpassed 10,000 career receiving yards in 2023, his second season with the Dolphins, and has averaged more than 14 yards per catch for his career. The former Super Bowl champion, who starred as Patrick Mahomes' top deep threat with the Kansas City Chiefs, has seen his yardage increase in two straight years.