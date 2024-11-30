The Buffalo Bills will face severe winter weather when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, with up to 3 feet of snow expected to hit the Buffalo area this weekend. They'll have a key reinforcement for their on-field efforts, however, with star linebacker Matt Milano activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Milano's activation comes two weeks after the Pro Bowler was designated to return, and all but confirms Buffalo's plan to play the veteran against the 49ers. Milano was a full participant at Bills practice this week, taking noticeable strides in his recovery from a torn biceps suffered in August.

The 30-year-old Milano has been one of the NFL's most productive linebackers when healthy, but he also missed extensive time in 2023, when a leg fracture cost him all but five games. Third-year veteran Terrel Bernard has served as Buffalo's top linebacker in his absence.

In 2022, his last healthy season, Milano logged a career-high 72 solo tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions, helping the Bills advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. An All-Pro selection that year, he also posted a career-high 15 tackles for loss the season prior.