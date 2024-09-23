Four of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league will take center stage during a two-game slate on Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 3 NFL schedule. Bills quarterback Josh Allen will square off against Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow faces Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels at 8:15 p.m. ET. Daniels has completed 40 of 53 passes to open his career, but he has not thrown a touchdown or an interception. He is -270 (risk $270 to win $100) to throw a touchdown in the latest Week 3 NFL prop odds, so some bettors could be tempted to take Under 0.5 passing touchdowns at +200 with their NFL props.

Meanwhile, Allen has a passing yards over/under of 228.5 in the MNF NFL prop bets, a mark he failed to surpass in a win at Miami last week. He was not asked to do much in the second half of that game, though, and his matchup with Jacksonville is expected to be more competitive. Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks or player prop bets for Monday Night Football, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in several confident NFL best bets for Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels on Monday Night Football. You can only see the model's Week 3 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Monday Night Football predictions for Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels

For Week 3, one of the model's top NFL prop picks is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow going over 261.5 passing yards against the Commanders. Burrow has not gone over this total through his first two games of the season, but he showed major improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns in a narrow loss at Kansas City after finishing with just 164 yards in a season-opening loss to New England.

Burrow entered the campaign fresh off a season-ending injury, so he should continue to post better numbers as he finds his rhythm. Washington's defense gave up 289 passing yards to Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 1, and Burrow averaged 279.7 yards per game in his last full season (2022). SportsLine's model has Burrow flying over this total on Monday night, as he is finishing with 285 passing yards in the latest simulations. See the model's other MNF NFL prop picks for Burrow, Allen and Daniels right here.

How to make MNF NFL player prop picks

The model has also locked in confident NFL prop bets for Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels. You can bet those props individually, or a three-leg parlay for those prop bets pays almost 6-1. You can only see what it is, and get the rest of the model's picks, here.

What are the top NFL Week 3 prop picks for Allen, Burrow and Daniels, and what three-leg parlay pays almost 6-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL prop picks and predictions from the SportsLine simulation model that is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.